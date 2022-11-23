Cook and air fry meals in 15 mins. with Black Friday deal on Ninja’s Speedi at $160 (New low)

Now sitting alongside the early Ninja Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering the new Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $159.99 shipped. This one launched this past summer as the latest rapid cooker in the popular lineup at $200. After seeing a brief launch discount at $185, it is now a solid 20% off – beating the direct Black Friday price from Ninja – for a new Amazon all-time low. Its main claim to fame is “one touch, one-pot meals in 15 minutes.” The 6-quart capacity is joined by 12-in-1 functionality to support cooking modes like Speedi steam and crisp, air frying, broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and more – it can be used as a Speedi rapid cooker or a traditional air fryer. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the Speedi cooker is a bit much for your needs, dive into the aforementioned holiday sale where you’ll find a range of the brand’s other multi-cookers, air fryers, and more starting from $80 – the Instant Pot deals are worth a look as well.

As you’ll know from our Best of Black Friday kitchen and home goods guide, Ninja and Instant Pot deals are going to be and are already some of the most popular gear in the category for this year’s savings bonanza. However, you’ll want to make sure you also check out the now live simplehuman Black Friday sale and the Always Pan deals that are delivering the best prices of the year on the internet-famous cooking vessels.

Stay locked to our master 2022 Black Friday deal hub for everything else.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer features:

ONE-TOUCH, ONE-POT MEALS IN 15 MINUTES: Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function.

CREATE A MEAL FOR UP TO 4: With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot.

12-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

RAPID COOKING SYSTEM: Quickly create moisture with steam while caramelizing and crisping with air fry technology at the same time in one pot when in Rapid Cooker mode to get restaurant-worthy results.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!