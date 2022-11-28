Govee’s regularly $90 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer falls to second-best price at $50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 44% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low. Make sure you cook meat to perfection with Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled meat thermometer with the Govee Home app notifying you when a set temperature is reached. You can set a custom temperature threshold or use one of the 28 USDA-Meat preset temperatures to remove the guesswork. The rechargeable battery can also last up to 40 hours on a single charge. The four probes monitor temperature independently meaning you can keep track of different types of meat with one device. Head below for more.

If you don’t care about Wi-Fi connectivity, you can save some cash by going with the Neoikos Dual Probe Meat Thermometer for $17. One of the probes is always attached and can be folded away for storage while the other probe has an external connector so it can be optionally attached. This thermometer can also warn you if the temperature is getting above where you want it for whatever you’re cooking. There is even an auto-off function that will turn the unit off when the probe is folded in and there has been no activity for 5 minutes to save battery life.

Looking for some savings on some kitchen appliances this Cyber Monday? We’re currently tracking deals on Breville espresso machines with offers starting from $280. That includes the entry-level Bambino at the best price we have tracked on Amazon right up to the high-end pro model with the built-in bean grinder. After checking out these deals, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest offers rounded up in one place.

Govee 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Detailed temperature data and easy-to-read charts are generated within 24 hours. Perfect for a quick review or an in-depth analysis of the temperature performance

Use the convenient and easy-to-read backlight screen to keep track of your temperatures at night. Easily switch between ℉/℃(the default unit is Fahrenheit). On the Govee Home App, you can add a cooking timer.

The magnetic back can easily be attached to a refrigerator, oven, grill, or any other metal surface.

