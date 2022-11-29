elago intros new iMac-inspired Magnetic iPad Pro stand and folio covers in four colorful styles

Perfectly-timed for the release of Apple’s new M2 iPad Pros last month, elago is now out with the latest addition to its stable of accessories. This time stepping up to a more premium aluminum build, the new magnetic iPad Pro stand packs an iMac-inspired design that comes in one of four colorways. Also debuting a series of folio covers in matching styles, both of the new releases arrive to complement all of Apple’s last few generations of flagship iPad.

elago intros new Magnetic iPad Pro stand and folio cases

While elago might be known around these parts as case and accessory maker who primarily works with silicone to craft some utterly delightful covers and the like, its latest release departs to a more premium build. The new Magnetic iPad Stand from elago arrives with an aluminum build and form-factor that is clearly inspired by the stand on Apple’s latest iMac and Studio Display.

Sporting an adjustable viewing angle, the hinged build is nearly identical to the form and function of Apple’s latest desktop machines. elago always tends to draw inspiration for its products from Apple’s product stable, though we’re typically used to more retro designs like its signature Macintosh-themed AirPods cases and the like, which should make it a notable SideCar companion for those pairing an iPad with their macOS workstation, or really even just using using the iPad as a more full-featured machine with an external keyboard.

To go alongside the new Magnetic iPad Stand, elago also has a new companion Magnetic Folio Case available for both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Compatible with all of the most recent generations, including the new M2 models and even some less recent debuts into the lineup, these cases will magnetically stick onto your tablet for some added protection and function. There’s also built-in magnets for sticking right to the companion stand. Though if you’re just looking to use the mount with an iPad directly, there’s a magnetic ring in the box that adheres to your device to enable all of the same functionality.

Each of the cases sport 2-piece constructions that magnetically snap onto the back of your device. The folio cover is also removable without the rest of the cover, meaning you can get some extra protection on the back of your device or use the Magnetic Stand without having to have the cover adding bulk into the mix. Though when you do have it connected, the folio design allows the cover to fold into a more portable stand like you’d expect from Apple’s own in-house cases.

Now available for purchase from Amazon, both of the new elago iPad Pro accessories are shipping. The Magnetic iPad Stand clocks in with a $99.99 price point and comes in one of four styles including Dark Grey, Silver, Light Blue, and Sand Pink. The matching Magnetic Folio iPad Pro cases also come in the same companion colorways, and start from $24.99. Pricing is also consistent across both 11- and 12.9-inch models.

9to5Toys’ Take

elago makes some of our favorite Apple accessories at large here at 9to5Toys, and there is a lot to be captivated by this time around. The aluminum build and magnetic features of the new elago iPad stand are easily highlights to many of the other alternatives on the market for uplifting a tablet. The higher-end price tag will be a nonstarter for some when you can get a much more basic option out there for far less, but matching form and function to deliver an iPad accessory that looks as good as it is useful seems to be a notable way to back the $100 price tag, especially for those who already have an iMac or Studio Display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

