Logitech’s G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to second-best price of $110

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse in both white and black colorways for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 27% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for any colorway. These mice are based on Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor in order to provide “precision, speed, & consistency” while gaming with the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology ensures you have the lowest latency possible. The G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is the brand’s lightest PRO mouse as well, coming in at less than 63 grams; that is nearly 25% lighter than the PRO Wireless gaming mouse. You can also have a wired connection with the micro-USB cable to keep gaming even while charging back up. Check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re not looking for a PRO gaming experience but want wireless functionality, you could instead go with the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $35. Here you get the Logitech HERO 12K sensor capable of up to 12,000 DPI sensitivity while achieving 400 IPS precision. You do have the same LIGHTSPEED wireless technology here so you can expect very low latency with up to 250 hours of battery life from a single AA battery. The G305 is heavier than the PRO X above at 99g, but if you’re not a competitive gamer, it really won’t impact you.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like these Logitech mice. We’re also tracking the League of Legends Edition Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse at an all-time low of $50. Fans of this MOBA will love the muted blue color with golden accents with Logitech technology backing this experience.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Incredibly precise, fast and consistent control with HERO Sensor, designed from the ground up by Logitech G engineers for the best possible gaming performance.

Large, zero-additive PTFE feet deliver a smooth glide for a pure, fluid connection with the game.

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.

