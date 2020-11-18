Today, Logitech is expanding its arsenal of gaming peripherals with its latest mouse yet. The new Pro X Superlight Mouse delivers on its name with an ultra streamlined design that’s backed by an impressive 25,600 DPI sensor and 70-hour battery life. Head below for a closer look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse, as well as all the details on adding it to your battlestation.

Logitech debuts new G Pro X Superlight Mouse

Ultralight gaming peripherals are nothing new, as SteelSeries’ latest entered to show just how slim you could make a mouse. But today, Logitech is stepping into to ring to dethrone the recent Aerox 3 with an even more lightweight build.

The new G Pro X Superlight Mouse from Logitech debuts as the brand’s lightest accessory to date, weighing in at an impressive 63 grams. In terms of actual form factor, you’re looking at a pretty similar design to Logitech’s existing G Pro Wireless mouse. It’s not overly flashy, with a more utilitarian design that forgoes frills like RGB or a super high tech-looking design in favor of really solid performance.

Everything is centered around the same HERO 25,600 DPI sensor that you’ll find on the G Pro Wireless, meaning it’ll be able to keep up with even eSports-caliber gameplay. It pairs to your machine with an included 2.4GHz USB adapter that can be stowed away within a compartment in the mouse.

Alongside just being even more lightweight than its predecessor, or other gaming mice on the market for that matter, Logitech is also delivering even better battery life on the G Pro X Superlight Mouse. On a full charge, you’re looking at 70 hours of usage before needing to plug back in, compared to the 48 hours you’d typically expect on the G Pro Wireless. One downside here, though, is that it relies on micro-USB rather than USB-C connectivity.

Now available for pre-order

The new G Pro X Superlight Mouse is now available for pre-order direct from Logitech’s website. It enters with a $149.99 price tag and is slated to begin shipping next month on December 3.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having taken Logitech’s latest mouse for a spin, I can certainly say that the G Pro X Superlight lives up to its name. Despite being the lightest mouse I think I’ve ever wielded, it still has a premium feel to it to match the impressive list of specs. Sure, it might lack the RGB lighting and other flairs that some would expect out of a gaming peripheral. But its more streamlined design puts performance over looks, something that I’m sure many will appreciate.

The pricing is the only real downside here. Shelling out $150 for a mouse means it’s going to have to check all of the boxes, and unless you value the lightweight design, there are probably better options out there. Even so, there’s plenty to like here that more than justifies the price tags if you value a lightweight gaming experience with high-end performance to match.

