Microsoft’s regularly $1,300 Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7 tablet computer falls to new low of $1,000

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/256GB for $999.99 shipped. Typically going for $1,300 over at Amazon, this 23% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This deal is currently matched over at Best Buy. The 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 16GB of system memory will power through pretty much any application and could even handle some light gaming. With 256GB of SSD storage, you will have plenty of space for all your documents and other miscellaneous files while having fast access to them. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside Wi-Fi 6 means you will have fast wireless internet and attached peripheral connections will have up to 40Gb/s link speeds. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

While the deal above does not include a keyboard, you can grab the Signature Surface Pro Keyboard for $132.50. Covered in luxurious Alcantara, this mechanical keyboard cover attaches magnetically to the Surface Pro with the large glass touchpad further enhancing the premium experience. There is even a dedicated Surface Slim Pen 2 storage area that will have it ready to go at a moment’s notice. You can even bundle the keyboard and slim pen together for $215 if you want to get both simultaneously. Otherwise, you can grab the pen at a later time for $93.

While the 256GB of internal storage in the Surface Pro 8 may be enough for some, having some extra external storage could be a must for others. We’re currently tracking a deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive for $95, a new all-time Amazon low we’ve tracked. This model delivers a 1TB capacity and up to 900MB/s transfer speeds to provide a purpose-built game storage device that will work seamlessly in your Xbox rig or PC.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i7/16GB/256GB features:

Unlock more possibilities than ever with the Pro designed for a Pro like you. The first consumer laptop-to-tablet PC based on the Intel® Evo™ platform and designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, and every angle in between, with the iconic Kickstand. Do great things with a larger 13” touchscreen, faster connections with Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and extra speed when you need it.

