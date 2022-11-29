WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Xbox Game Drive SSD hits Amazon low at $95, plus more from $80

Alongside some hangover deals down below, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for Xbox at $94.99 shipped. Regularly $190 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it more typically rests in $130 range at Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low there. This model delivers a 1TB capacity and up to 900MB/s transfer speeds to provide a purpose built game storage device that will work seamlessly in your Xbox rig. You can play older Xbox One titles directly from the drive while using it as cold storage for Series X|S games. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details. Then head below for more details as well as a series of hangover Cyber Monday price drops on other portable SSD solutions.

Hangover Cyber Monday deals still live:

And if you haven’t yet, dive into our coverage of the brand new SanDisk PRO-G40. Now one of the fastest models on the market, the latest from Western Digital delivers dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) support with speeds up to 2700MB/s. Dive in right here for a closer look and more details

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

1-Month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with purchase. (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your Xbox

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to cut down on long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

