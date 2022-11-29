WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Xbox Game Drive SSD hits Amazon low at $95, plus more from $80

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesWD
Reg. $130+ $95
WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for Xbox

Alongside some hangover deals down below, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for Xbox at $94.99 shipped. Regularly $190 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it more typically rests in $130 range at Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low there. This model delivers a 1TB capacity and up to 900MB/s transfer speeds to provide a purpose built game storage device that will work seamlessly in your Xbox rig. You can play older Xbox One titles directly from the drive while using it as cold storage for Series X|S games. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details. Then head below for more details as well as a series of hangover Cyber Monday price drops on other portable SSD solutions. 

Hangover Cyber Monday deals still live:

And if you haven’t yet, dive into our coverage of the brand new SanDisk PRO-G40. Now one of the fastest models on the market, the latest from Western Digital delivers dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) support with speeds up to 2700MB/s. Dive in right here for a closer look and more details 

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD features:

  • Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)
  • 1-Month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included with purchase. (1-Month trial offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Xbox Game Pass members only. Limit: 1 per person/account. Available for a limited time. See product packaging for full details.)
  • Stylistically designed to sit alongside your Xbox
  • Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to cut down on long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Arcade1Up NBA Jam Countercade undercuts Black Friday pr...
Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip hits best ...
Save 50% on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 ...
The next official Super Mario Bros. movie trailer debut...
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to a...
Save hundreds on refurbished iPhone models, Apple Watch...
This monitor arm helps tidy your desk and stays put whe...
Sapphire’s Nitro RX 6650 XT GPU is perfect for st...
Load more...
Show More Comments