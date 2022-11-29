Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip hits best price yet at $59 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 7-Foot Outdoor Lightstrip for $58.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, this is a new all-time low that’s as steep of a discount as you’ll find on a Philips Hue offering at 55% off. It’s not only the first notable discount since back in July, but also an extra $10 below previous all-time lows from back in 2021. If the upcoming holiday season has you wanting to expand your smart home to the patio for some more vibrant lighting this Christmas, this Philips Hue lightstrip is an easy recommendation. It sports a weatherproof design and measures 7-feet in length to bring color illumination to your outdoor space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for over a year now and find that it’s a great way to take your setup to the next level. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal truly is as good as it gets for an outdoor smart lightstrip. Never mind the fact that you’re getting one of the best options out there for just $59, but other brands like Govee will charge you more and these alternatives lack the HomeKit control found above. So if you’re looking to bring some ambient lighting to your outdoor space for some added flair ahead of the holiday season, this is your chance.

As far as other smart home discounts go this week, most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers have since dried up. Though some of the best offers of the shopping season are live still, like ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats. These arrive at some of the best prices yet and now start from $159 with HomeKit control and refreshed designs being paired with at least $31 in savings.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

