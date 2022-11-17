ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats arrive at Black Friday prices early from $159 (Save $31)

Amazon is now offering the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat for $219 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re not only looking at a rare chance to save in the first place, but also a $31 discount and an arrival at the expected Black Friday 2022 price. This is one of the best discounts so far and comes within $5 of the all-time low. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to match the all-time low last set over a month ago. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

With just a week until all of the Thanksgiving price cuts go live ahead of Black Friday, our smart home guide is packed with plenty of price cuts to help beat the holiday shopping rush. From Amazon and Google’s latest smart speakers and displays to lights and add-on accessories, many of the year’s best prices are already live.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

