Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hits $736 (Orig. $1,200) in cert. refurb Android Woot sale

Woot today is launching its latest certified refurbished Android smartphone sale that is packed with Samsung handsets. Prime members will lock-in free shipping on everything, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Amongst an assortment of current- and previous-generation devices, a top pick is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $735.99. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model, today’s offer arrives with $464 in savings attached. This is only the second refurbished discount we’ve seen from Woot and is the second-best value to date.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Today’s Woot sale is also packed with a series of other handsets that are more affordable than the discounted flagship above. Including the previous S21 series lineup to foldables and even more entry-level ways to get in on the Samsung Android action, the savings start at $119 and will be live through the end of the day with the best prices of the year across nearly everything.

Over in our Android guide this week, we’re tracking some notable price cuts that let you get in on the savings of a new handset without having to go the refurbished route. From more budget-friendly offerings to flagship foldables from Samsung, there are quite a few new all-time lows up for the taking. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

