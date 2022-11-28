Android app deals of the day: Reigns Game of Thrones, Dead Cells, Iron Marines Invasion, more

Cyber Monday rolls on with huge price drops on Android hardware including Google Pixel 7/Pro, the Motorola Edge+, and plenty of Samsung Galaxy Tab offers, but for now we are taking a break for some Google Play discounts. Today’s Android app deals are highlighted by titles like Reigns: Game of Thrones, Dark Rage, Dead Cells, Reigns: Her Majesty, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, and much more. Head below for a complete look at the best Cyber Monday Android app deals.
Best Cyber Monday Android app deals
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper FREE (Reg. $2)
- Snipback – Lifehacker smart vo FREE (Reg. $3)
- Peppa Pig: Golden Boots FREE (Reg. $4)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $1 (Reg. $4)
- Reigns: Her Majesty $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dark Rage $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dead Cells $5 (Reg. $9)
- MechaNika $1 (Reg. $2)
- Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Iron Marines: RTS offline Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game $2 (Reg. $5)
- 911 Operator $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Incognito Browser Pro $2 (Reg. $9.50)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Abs workout PRO $4 (Reg. $8)
- Stark Fitness: Simply Train $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- HIIT – interval workout PRO $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Servers Ultimate Pro $3.50 (Reg. $8.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Krix Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $5 (Reg. $10)
- Ninja Village $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Mega Mall Story 2 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Leo’s Fortune $2 (Reg. $5)
- Kairobotica $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- The Ramen Sensei $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Friday – by Friedemann Friese $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Scalak : Relaxing Puzzle Game $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $3 (Reg. $5)
- Photo Editor Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $2.50 (Reg. $7)
More on Reigns Game of Thrones:
Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.
