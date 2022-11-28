Android app deals of the day: Reigns Game of Thrones, Dead Cells, Iron Marines Invasion, more

Cyber Monday rolls on with huge price drops on Android hardware including Google Pixel 7/Pro, the Motorola Edge+, and plenty of Samsung Galaxy Tab offers, but for now we are taking a break for some Google Play discounts. Today’s Android app deals are highlighted by titles like Reigns: Game of Thrones, Dark Rage, Dead Cells, Reigns: Her Majesty, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, and much more. Head below for a complete look at the best Cyber Monday Android app deals.

Best Cyber Monday Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Reigns Game of Thrones:

Reigns: Game of Thrones is the heir to the award-winning HBO® TV series Game of Thrones® and the smash-hit swipe ‘em up series Reigns from Nerial and Devolver Digital. Through the fiery visions of Melisandre, claim the Iron Throne as Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and more to carefully navigate the complex relationships and hostile factions of the Seven Kingdoms. Employ ruthless tactics to outwit political rivals and wield impervious charm on your fickle bannerman. Maintain the balance and favor of the people to extend your reign and maybe, one day, survive the horrors of the coming winter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!