Skytech’s Shadow Ryzen 5 7600X/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop sees first drop to $1,500

Amazon is now offering the Skytech Shadow Ryzen 5/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,800, this 17% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen and is the first discount to date. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with the new 6-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 7600X processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics to power through any game at 1440p and easily more than 60 FPS. You’ll also have 32GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage for quick access to said programs. The best part of Skytech PCs is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you can be confident knowing you’ll be able to easily upgrade the system down the line and won’t have to deal with proprietary motherboards and the such. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,004. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 Ti present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 16GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop at the all-time low price of $1,700. Ready to tackle anything you throw at it, this laptop packs the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU alongside the RTX 3080 8GB GPU. These specs make the ROG Strix Scar 15 a solid choice for both gaming and content creation, and the 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD gives plenty of storage for both video/photo editing or keeping your favorite titles ready to play at all times.

Skytech Shadow Ryzen 5/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop features:

The Skytech Shadow offers the best gaming computer built up to date to quickly run popular games such as Call of Duty Warzone, Fornite, Escape from Tarkov, Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, New World, Minecraft, Elden Ring, Rocket League, The Division 2, and more at Ultra settings, detailed 1440p Quad HD resolution, and smooth 60+ FPS gameplay.

