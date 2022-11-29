Save 25% on SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 1X Wired Gaming Headset at new all-time low of $45

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset for $44.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset. Compatible with practically any platform with its 3.5mm audio jack, you can detach this cable to make transportation easier without the risk of damaging it. The headset features AirWeave Memory Foam cushions over the earcups to keep it comfortable during those long gaming sessions. The built-in microphone can be retracted into the earcup when not in use and will filter out distracting background noise by up to 25dB. There are on-earcup controls for volume adjustment and microphone muting as well. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Like the SteelSeries above, this headset is also wired so you retain the wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Blue Radius III Custom Yeti/Pro Shockmount for $26, a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Designed specifically by Blue for its Yeti/Pro microphones, the Radius III is a custom shockmount that will help isolate the mics from noise, shocks, and ambient vibration.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset features:

Steep your ears in incredible Almighty Audio to elevate your gaming experience. Arctis Nova 1X offers the Nova Acoustic System with custom-designed High Fidelity Drivers for stellar audio vibes that will leave you coming back for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!