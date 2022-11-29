Twelve South’s BookArc stand stylishly upholds your MacBook at $23 all-time low (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand for $23.37 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $60, it just recently dropped down to $48 this week and is now resting at a new all-time low at 62% off. This is well below our previous $38 mention, as well. Delivering a space-saving, aluminum design, Twelve South’s BookArc holds your MacBook vertically on the desk for recharging while not in use or docking into a desktop workstation with external monitor. There’s a matching silver or gray colorway, and also delivers some integrated cable management to help with tidying up your setup.

Out of the box, Twelve South’s BookArc is designed for 2020 MacBooks, and not Apple’s latest machines. But if you’re looking to pair the stand with a new M2 or M1 Pro model, Amazon sells swappable inserts to leverage the aluminum build with a wider range of machines. Clocking in at $10 each from Twelve South’s Amazon storefront, these will add a bit to the cost of the lead deal, while still entering at well below the usual sale prices, let alone that $60 retail rate. Shop all of them right here.

Then for the latest from Twelve South, be sure to check out the new Curve Flex stand that just launched earlier in the fall. This adjustable offering packs all of the premium design elements of the featured deal, just with the ability to adjust the height and angle of your MacBook. Our hands-on reviewexplores just what you’re getting from the higher-end price tag, as well.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

