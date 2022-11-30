Anker Cyber Week sale discounts MagSafe power banks, GaN chargers, more from $9

It’s Wednesday, and Anker is now rolling out a new Cyber Week sale courtesy of Amazon with a collection of price cuts that weren’t live over the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. That’s alongside some holdovers from the Thanksgiving Week festivities, too. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining all of the price cuts this time around, the new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is a standout offer at $79.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside one of the first chances to save. This comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in early September, and is the second-best discount yet.

Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more from $9.

Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W features:

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a hybrid 65W wall charger and 10,000mAh portable charger in one. With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, you can easily charge up to 3 devices at once. The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 3.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring

