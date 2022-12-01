Amazon’s Thursday Night Football sale: Tumblers, hoodies, more NFL gear from $5.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday Deals, Amazon is celebrating Thursday Night Football by offering Prime members a slew of officially licensed NFL gear at up to 48% off. You’ll find a collection of merchandise from all your favorite teams on sale including footballs, water bottles, travel mugs, apparel, fan decor, and much more. One standout here is the Simple Modern Officially Licensed NFL Tumbler from $22.30 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $30, this is up to 26% off the going rate and the lowest price we cna find. You’ll see a handy pull down menu on the listing page where you can choose your team of choice as well. You’re looking at a 30-ounce tumbler with a flip lid and straw alongside a vacuum insulated stainless steel construction “coated with a durable finish.” Head below for more Thursday Night Football NFL deals from Amazon.

Now that Amazon is allowing its Prime members to livestream Thursday Night Football, it has come with a steady stream of notable price drops on themed merchandise. This time around you’ll find everything from slippers and sherpa hoodies to socks, holiday sweaters, collectibles, and more marked down for today only. The deals start from just over $5.50 shipped for Prime members and everything is organized on this page right here.

Check out the Arcade1Up NFL Blitz arcade cabinet then head over to our home theater hub to make sure your TV and entertainment center is in order for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. One notable discount saw the Hisense 2022 model 65-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV drop back down to its Amazon low today alongside a host of major price drops on the Samsung Frame models.

Simple Modern Licensed NFL Tumbler features:

Officially Licensed NFL: Show off the Los Angeles Chargers team colors with your new favorite Cruiser Tumbler; Los Angeles Chargers

Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel: The Simple Modern Cruiser tumbler is double-walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage at its ideal temperature for hours.

Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel: Tumbler is made from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel and is coated with a durable finish

We Exist to Give Generously: Simple Modern is built on serving you, offering remarkable value, and giving more than 10% of profit. All products are covered by a limited lifetime warranty.

