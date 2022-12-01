Hisense 2022 model 65-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV back to low of $480 (Reg. up to $800)

Joining this morning’s deep price drops on Samsung’s latest The Frame lineup, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-inch Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $479.99 shipped. Regularly $800 at Best Buy where it is selling for $500, it most recently has sold in the $600 range at Amazon and is now back at the all-time low we tracked in early Black Friday sales. Here’s your chance to land the 2022 model Variable Refresh Rate 4K display with automatic low-latency mode for gaming and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. You can also expect to find support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, and a metal “bezel-less” design joined by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. More details below.

For further comparison, today’s lead deal on the 65-inch model is even less than Amazon is charging for the 55-inch variant. However if you don’t mind dropping the frame size down, take a look at the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV at $330 shipped. While we did see it at $300 flat over the Black Friday savings event, this is still a major drop from the up to $520 it sometimes fetches.

As we mentioned above, we are now tracking the best prices yet on Samsung’s 2022 model Frame TVs if you’re looking for a more elegant, gallery-style option. Pricing starts at $430 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Just be sure to head over to our home theater deal hub for offers on even more home entertainment gear including Anker’s Astro Mini Projector that’s currently marked down to one the lowest prices we have tracked yet.

Hisense ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. These technologies incorporate environment lighting considerations to their HDR interpretations making HDR more accurate given how dark or bright the lighting within the room.

