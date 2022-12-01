Hisense 2022 model 65-inch VRR 4K Smart Google TV back to low of $480 (Reg. up to $800)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterHisense
Reg. $600+ $480
Hisense 65-inch ULED 65U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 4K Smart Google TV

Joining this morning’s deep price drops on Samsung’s latest The Frame lineup, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-inch Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $479.99 shipped. Regularly $800 at Best Buy where it is selling for $500, it most recently has sold in the $600 range at Amazon and is now back at the all-time low we tracked in early Black Friday sales. Here’s your chance to land the 2022 model Variable Refresh Rate 4K display with automatic low-latency mode for gaming and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. You can also expect to find support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, and a metal “bezel-less” design joined by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. More details below. 

For further comparison, today’s lead deal on the 65-inch model is even less than Amazon is charging for the 55-inch variant. However if you don’t mind dropping the frame size down, take a look at the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV at $330 shipped. While we did see it at $300 flat over the Black Friday savings event, this is still a major drop from the up to $520 it sometimes fetches. 

As we mentioned above, we are now tracking the best prices yet on Samsung’s 2022 model Frame TVs if you’re looking for a more elegant, gallery-style option. Pricing starts at $430 shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Just be sure to head over to our home theater deal hub for offers on even more home entertainment gear including Anker’s Astro Mini Projector that’s currently marked down to one the lowest prices we have tracked yet. 

Hisense ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. These technologies incorporate environment lighting considerations to their HDR interpretations making HDR more accurate given how dark or bright the lighting within the room. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Ca...
Columbia Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off sale styles ...
Amazon preps for gift season with up to 48% off wrappin...
DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter hits $1,549 all-time ...
Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 sees rare disco...
PDP Zelda and Animal Crossing Switch controllers 50% of...
KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine and milk ...
Load more...
Show More Comments