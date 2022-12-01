Anker’s latest Thunderbolt 4 docking stations for Mac fall to new lows from $150 (Save $50+)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a pair of its latest Thunderbolt 4 docking stations. With free shipping across the board, you’re looking at a series of rare discounts that are either marking some of the first chances to save and all-time lows. Leading the way, we have the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock at $149.99. Down from $200, this is the first markdown of the year and $50 off. It’s also $10 below our previous mention from back in December of last year.

Delivering a Mac-friendly design, Anker’s Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock packs 85W of power passthrough to your machine alongside three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. Plus, you’ll find a USB-A slot for those legacy connections. This is in-fact compatible with M1 Macs, though you’ll only be able to drive a single display. We detailed just how versatile of an offering this was in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, noting that it’s a future-proof way to upgrade your workstation. Head below for more.

As another notable discount, we’re also tracking the first price cut on Anker’s Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $249.99. Normally fetching $350, this amounts to $100 in savings and is a new all-time low at $50 below our previous mention. Arriving with much of the same design and Thunderbolt 4 capabilities as the lead deal, this one packs even more ports with 90W of power passthrough, the ability to drive 8K displays, and so much more. Our launch coverage from earlier in the year offers some added insight into what this Thunderbolt 4 hub offers.

If you’re in the search for some new iPhone accessories instead, Anker also has a Cyber Week sale going on right now. Marking down a collection of its most popular gear including the latest MagSafe power banks, GaN chargers, more from $9, these are some of the best discounts yet on accessories that weren’t on sale during the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales events.

Anker Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock features:

Works with Windows 10 laptops equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port (Intel Evo Platform), and MacBooks running macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later. Equipped with an 85W Thunderbolt 4 upstream port (connects to your laptop), 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, and 1 USB-A port. Connect your USB-C laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 upstream port to get a powerful charge up to 85W, or connect mobile devices to the 3 other Thunderbolt 4 ports to get a 15W charge. The 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports also support data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps—enough to transfer a 20GB file in just over 10 seconds.

