ASUS’ Ultrawide 34-inch 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor returns to low of $349, more from $95

Jared Locke -
Reg. $120+ From $95
ASUS Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

Amazon is now offering the ASUS 34-inch 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor for $349 shipped. Normally going for $441, this 21% discount, or $92 price drop, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with AMD FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync compatibility, you will be able to game at the 100Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. You can even use this monitor with your laptop over a single USB-C connection with the monitor providing 15W of power delivery as well. In terms of other connectivity, you will have an HDMI 2.0 port and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Keep reading below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these monitor deals. We’re also tracking the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox at its all-time low of $50. Able to connect to an Xbox directly, the Kaira headset features Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can “produce brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass”. The Razer HyperClear Supercardioid microphone has a pickup pattern specifically designed to reject background noise while picking up your voice.

ASUS 34-inch 1440p 100Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The 21:9 aspect ratio gives you more screen real estate for working with multiple windows side-by-side as you would with a secondary display. With 178° IPS wide-viewing-angle panel and 2560 x 1080 resolution also means there are no black bars above and below the image when watching widescreen 2.35:1 movies and gamers can also enjoy games in immersive cinematic widescreen and minimize the color shift.

