Save 50% on Razer’s Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox at its all-time low of $50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Able to connect to an Xbox directly, the Kaira headset features Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that can “produce brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass”. The Razer HyperClear Supercardioid microphone has a pickup pattern specifically designed to reject background noise while picking up your voice. This microphone can be disconnected from the headset entirely when you’re playing alone and want to make sure you’re not heard. Windows Sonic allows you to experience “lifelike surround sound” so you can hear where enemies are coming from, increasing your in-game awareness. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the Kaira, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Gaming Headset at the all-time low price of $45. Compatible with practically any platform with its 3.5mm audio jack, you can detach this cable to make transportation easier without the risk of damaging it. The headset features AirWeave Memory Foam cushions over the earcups to keep it comfortable during those long gaming sessions.

Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Take your competitive advantage to the next level and exert true console dominance with the Razer Kaira for Xbox—a wireless Xbox Series X headset that offers superior audio immersion with our most powerful drivers ever, and crystal-clear voice comms with the best headset mic we’ve ever designed.

