Anker’s Astro Mini Projector brings Android 7.1 and 2.5-hour battery life at all-time low of $160

The official Amazon Anker storefront is now offering its Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $260, this 38% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This projector brings Android 7.1 and up to 2.5 hours of wireless projection to the palm of your hand with access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services. It can project a screen up to 100 inches with a dedicated Kid Mode for increased parental controls with connectivity including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring. There is an included remote for navigation, though you can use the Nebula Connect app for controls if you misplace the remote. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

You could take some of the savings you get with today’s deal and grab the Anker Nebula Adjustable Tripod Stand for $48 as well. This will attach to the base of the projector and allow you to elevate it off the floor for more adjustable screen positions. It also means you won’t have to create a tower of books and other items to elevate the projector, though that is an option if you want. Since this projector is designed to be portable, traveled with, and for kids to use, you can grab the official silicone cover for $20.

Looking to snag a new 4K tv with the Cyber Monday deals that are live now and those which are to come? You can head over to our main 4K TV deal hub to see all the best offers in one place with offers starting from $200. After checking out these deals, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest offers rounded up in one place.

Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector features:

The World is Your Cinema:Transform any location, from your bedroom to your backyard and beyond, into your own personal movie theater thanks to Astro’s pocket-sized design.

Endless Entertainment:Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more.

Kid-Friendly Content: Manage what your child watches via the parental controls. Protect your parent-only movies and apps with a password so your children don’t accidentally stumble upon something they shouldn’t.

