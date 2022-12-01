Wrap your iPad mini 6 in Twelve South’s premium leather BookBook cover at $56 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook Case for iPad Mini 6 for $55.99 shipped. Amounting to an all-time low for only the second time, the 20% price cut from its usual $70 price tag is the lowest we’ve seen in 2 months. This is only the second time it has ever dropped this low, too, and beats our previous mention by $6. Covering your iPad mini 6 in a genuine leather build, this BookBook case sports Twelve South’s signature design that’s meant to look like a vintage book. Stylish looks aside, there’s also a hardback protective case on the inside that can be angled for typing or more comfortable drawing sessions. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

While it’s not made of leather, it’s still worth highlighting Apple’s Smart Folio case as another accessory to complete your iPad mini 6 kit. Starting at $47 via Amazon, this case sports the classic Apple design you’d expect and covers both the front and back of your device. The front folio section will not only keep things protected when not in use, but folds over into a stand. There are also several styles available which pair well with whatever device colorway you’re rocking.

Speaking of the latest from Apple’s tablet lineup, its new 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for one of the very first times. Dropping down to better than Black Friday pricing, the latest addition to the affordable side of Apple’s iPadOS lineup is down to the second-best price yet at $419.

Twelve South BookBook Case features:

BookBook’s exterior is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. A seperate interior frame allows iPad to tilt to any angle and gives access to all ports easily, while a microfiber lining prevents scratching. BookBook’s unique look is often imitated, but none come close to the original. We use traditional book-binding techniques and hand finishing to make it look as close to its namesake as possible. Theives won’t target your iPad in BookBook.

