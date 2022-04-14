iPad mini 6 joins Twelve South’s library of signature vintage leather BookBook cases

Today, Twelve South is bringing its signature vintage leather-bound book aesthetics to Apple’s latest compact iPadOS device for the first time. The new BookBook case for iPad mini 6 arrives with the usual premium stylings we’ve come to expect from the brand in a new design fit for elevating the look of the miniature tablet.

Twelve South launches new iPad mini 6 BookBook case

Joining the rest of the BookBook collection that covers everything from iPhone 13 mini up to the MacBooks and iPad Pro (many of which we’ve previously reviewed), the collection of premium covers is getting a new addition today. Following the launch of the new iPad mini 6 back in the fall of last year, Twelve South is finally giving the compact tablet some love with its first accessory designed for Apple’s latest.

This time around, not all too much has changed with the latest addition to the BookBook lineup. There’s still the same hardback leather-bound design that harks back to vintage books that has made Twelve South’s cases some of the more unique releases. Now that form-factor is being carried over to the smallest tablet in Apple’s lineup.

On the inside of the signature leather stylings is a shell that grips your iPad in place within the confines of the folio design. That allows the BookBook case to act as a stand for your iPad mini 6, be it for just watching videos or getting a more comfortable drawing position. Speaking of, there’s still plenty of room inside for an Apple Pencil to be docked onto the side of the iPad, not to mention a compartment with enough space for notes or even a compact keyboard like the Logitech Keys to Go. There is only one style this time around, with a neutral cream interior to complement the leather on the outside.

Now available for purchase, the iPad mini 6 BookBook case enters with a $69.99 price tag. It is available direct from Twelve South.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Love the unique design or hate it, Twelve South’s BookBook cases continue to be some of the more premium offerings on the market, and the new iPad mini 6 model certainly fills a void in the market. There aren’t all too many covers for the compact device out there aside from the typical Smart Folio-style ones. So it’s nice to see Twelve South step in, as per usual, to deliver its signature leather treatment to Apple’s latest.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!