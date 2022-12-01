Save 29% on Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer down at low of $250

For a limited time, Woot is offering Klipsch Bar 40 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $249.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, this 29% price drop, or solid $100 discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. This sound system currently goes for $317.50 over at Amazon. If you want to upgrade from the built-in TV speakers, this option from Klipsch is a great choice with the slim profile design at only 2.8-inches tall, built-in Dolby Audio Decoder for all your Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus content, and Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity. The wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer will add that punchy bass to enhance the sound field here with an additional subwoofer output for adding a secondary woofer. The wireless remote will allow you to control the soundbar and subwoofer levels independently. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to upgrade your movie-watching experience, then be sure to check out the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. This 2.1-channel system has a total power of 320W which is the same as the Klipsch system above. HDMI ARC support is also present here for a one-cable setup with Bluetooth wireless connectivity for mobile devices also being supported. Overall, this is a fairly basic soundbar setup that will be an improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers but you won’t have any surround sound capability.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV as well? We’re currently tracking the Hisense 65-inch Quantum ULED 4K Smart Google TV for $480, the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here’s your chance to land the 2022 model Variable Refresh Rate 4K display with automatic low-latency mode for gaming and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. You can also expect to find support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, and a metal “bezel-less” design joined by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio.

Klipsch Bar 40 Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

With an integrated subwoofer and Kirsch proprietary-technology, you will hear every footstep, breathe, and nuance of your favorite movies and music

Measuring only 2. 8” inches tall, The bar 40 is designed to fit unobtrusively below your TV regardless of wall mounting or table top use

The built-in Dolby Audio decoder formats all your Dolby digital and Dolby digital Plus content to provide a detailed, powerful Cinema experience

