Lamicall’s metal smartphone and tablet stands up to 36% off with deals from $8 Prime shipped

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its S1 Smartphone Stand for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available at the discounted rate in both silver and black, it regular fetches $10 and is now a straight 20% off the going rate. Delivering a simple, clean, and organized option to rest your most precious piece of EDC tech when at home, it works with just about all smartphones between 4 and 8 inches, including the latest from Apple. Constructed from a “high-quality aluminum alloy,” you’ll also find rubber padding to safeguard against scratches alongside a cutout at the back to string a charging cable through. More deals and details below.

If you’re looking for an integrated charging stand, the very first price drops on the unique Courant Mag:2 models are right here. If you ask me, this is one of the more interesting-looking models out there right now and you can now land one at the best price yet. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our recent deal coverage and be sure to scope out this deal on Twelve South’s BookArc stand while you’re at it.

This cell phone stand is compatible with all 4-8 inches smartphones in phone cases…The iPhone stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. Stable and easy to watch Youtube or FaceTime. Besides, rubber non-slip pads protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches. Using this desktop phone holder at home to prop up your phone, you can better view recipes while cooking. It’s also great for on your nightstand, so no more fumbling around in the morning to shut off the alarm.

