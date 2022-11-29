Courant’s new Mag:2 Essentials 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger sees first drops from $80 (Save $20+)

Courant’s official Amazon storefront offers its new Mag:2 Essentials Wireless Charging Stand for $79.99 shipped in three different linen styles. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the very first chance to save at 20% off. Dropping to a new all-time low, this charger just hit the scene back in October and arrives with one of the more unqiue and style-driven designs on the market. Packed into the 2-in-1 charging stand is a main 10W magnetic pad up top that can dish out 7.5W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series devices. Resting above a secondary pad with a minimalist wireframe build, there’s also a 5W Qi charger for powering up AirPods and the like. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, which offers a closer look at what to expect from the novel design.

If the linen stylings found above aren’t quite what you’re looking for in a charger, Courant also has a collection of more premium leather Mag:2 Essentials offerings that come in one of five different designs. All sporting italian leather accenting but in various hues like black, saddle brown, and even a bone cream color, these offer all of the same MagSafe charging specs noted above in an even more stylish package at $114.99 each. That’s down from $150 and much like the linen options above, are on sale for the first time from the usual $150 price tag.

As far as other MagSafe gear goes for your iPhone 14, we’re still tracking the first price cuts across all of Apple’s official cases. Ranging from more affordable options in the silicone and clear case categories to more premium leather styles, everything starts at $37 and is down from the usual $49 or higher going rates.

Courant Mag:2 Essentials Charger features:

Custom made to elevate tech to a new design level. We add premium Italian designer leather, durable high-grade zinc alloy frame and a braided nylon cable to our smart magnetic charging technology. Proving, once again, that tech can be cutting edge and stylish. Simultaneously use and charge your iPhone with the no-hassle, strong magnetic hold of our charger. Snap your MagSafe iPhone horizontally or vertically to the charger for hands free viewing ease. The stand is ideal for taking calls and FaceTiming, watching videos or viewing recipes.

