Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger sees first discount to $52 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the first real chance to save on Apple’s new 35W Dual USB-C Charger at $52 shipped. Having launched earlier this spring, the new first-party accessory typically fetches $59 and is now on sale for the first time. This new all-time low arrives to refuel both your iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, or any number of other Apple releases in a streamlined designed. The compact build has a foldable plug with the usual white plastic finish you’d expect from an official accessory as well as a 35W output split across both of the USB-C ports. We also break down the experience further in our launch coverage.

A notable alternative to the in-house Apple offering above, Anker’s Nano Pro arrives with much of the same 2-port design while also stepping up to deliver a combined 40W output. The design isn’t quite as sleek and you’re ditching the official Apple branding, but it’s a more affordable option to consider at $31 via Amazon. Plus you can choose between one of four different styles!

This week we also checked out a pair of new retro-themed chargers with the new Fuel Brites USB-C offering from Case-Mate delivering some ultra-satisfying translucent tech in a 30W GaN package. You can read all about the charging experience in our review, though Shargeek also stepped in to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED dimply.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger features:

The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter allows you to charge two devices at the same time, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go. The compact size and folding prongs make it easy to pack and store. Apple recommends using it with MacBook Air. You can also use it with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

