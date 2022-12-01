Shargeek’s new Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C charger has a working LED display

Shargeek has made a name for itself as of late by delivering some of the more unique charging tech on the market. Lately at 9to5Toys, we’ve been fawning over its transparent power banks, but now the brand is launching an even more nostalgic piece of tech in the form of its fittingly-named Retro 67W Charger. Sporting a classic Macintosh-inspired design, Shargeek has packed three USB-C ports into its latest accessory.

Shargeek launches new Retro 67 charger

Having already shipped a nostalgia-fueled accessory with the Retro 35 charger that hit the scene earlier in the year, Shargeek is now back with its new Retro 67. This accessory still arrives with the design of a classic Macintosh but elevates the experience from what we previously saw with the more affordable version.

This time around, the most obvious change has been the actual technology of the Retro 67 Charger, which Shargeek backs with improved power output. As you’d expect from the name, it can dish out 67W of power spread across all three USB-C ports. The other notable upgrade this time is that the charger is a bit more fun. So on top of actually being a more capable release, Shargeek is putting the screen to use on the Macintosh design to showcase real-time power stats.

On top of showcasing how much juice the charger is pumping out to connected devices, the Retro 67 also takes a page out of the Matrix’s playbook. Shargeek has implemented the iconic visual effect of the digital rain from the movie to deliver an idle animation on top of its actual GaN charging tech.

Normally at 9to5Toys, we tend not to share crowdfunding campaigns from the likes of Kickstarter or Indiegogo, but for a brand like Shargeek that has already been through the wringer of getting a product funded and shipped, we’re making a bit of an exception. Right now, you can back the Shargeek Retro 67W Charger on Indiegogo starting at $39 each. The expected retail price is $80 once it begins officially shipping in March. The campaign has already received its required funding, so there’s a little more peace of mind.

If you don’t want to wait, there is, of course, the existing Retro 35 from Shargeek that ships via Amazon. Otherwise, Shargeek also has a collection of other retro-inspired tech worth a look too.

9to5Toys’ Take

As more and more brands look to capitalize on nostalgia to sell tech, I have to hand it to companies like Shargeek that actually back the flashy releases with some notable features. The 67W output is going to make this a perfect option for those looking to fuel their entire Apple setup while also bringing some of those classic Mac vibes into the mix.

