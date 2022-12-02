Apple launches first iTunes Christmas movie sale of the year with $8 holiday flicks

With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Apple today is heading into the weekend by turning its sights onto the winter holiday season. Ahead of the end of the month, you’ll now find a collection of iconic Christmas movies marked down to $8 each courtesy of iTunes. There’s a wide range of titles up for grabs, all of which will become a permanent part of your collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Kicking off all of this weekend’s best movie deals are a selection of holiday flicks down at $8. These titles cover everything from classic comedies like Elf and Home Alone to other hits of Die Hard and more. Everything typically sells for between $10 and $20, with the best prices of the year on tap through weekend’s end.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!