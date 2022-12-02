HP Chromebook 11 x2 sports a detachable keyboard at $480 (Save $119)

Best Buy is now offering the HP Chromebook 11 x2 for $479.99 shipped. Normally fetching $599, this is the first discount in several months and landing at the second-best price of the year thanks to the $119 price cut. HP’s latest 11-inch Chromebook x2 arrives with a unique detachable keyboard design that also packs a built-in trackpad and magnetically snaps to the device. Its 11-inch 2K touchscreen display is amplified by the bundled stylus, and around back there’s an adjustable kickstand for propping up the Chromebook x2 in various angles. This model arrives with 64GB of storage alongside 8GB of RAM, as well as two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the HP Chromebook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your setup too.

Earlier in the week, we also saw a different take on Chromebooks go on sale. Thanks to a rare discount, Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 is now on sale for an all-time low price of $479. This is down from the usual $729 price tag and delivering a higher-end experience that ditches the detachable keyboard design of the featured deal.

HP 11-inch Chromebook x2 features:

Keep it light: Light enough to take everywhere you go, the flexible design of the HP Chromebook x2 lets you easily detach the keyboard and kickstand and makes for a great travel companion. With long battery life you can stay connected from anywhere. More ways to get things done: Get it all done with the power of a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the 3:2 aspect ratio touchscreen. With a full-size detachable keyboard, oversized touchpad, and dual cameras, you’ll stay productive wherever the day takes you.

