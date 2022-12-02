Nite Ize DoohicKey keychain multi-tool performs five functions at all-time low of $3 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey Multi-Tool for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $5, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This 5-in-1 multitool is perfect to keep on your keychain with all the various functions it offers. For example, this small tool can open a bottle, cut boxes open, and even has three wrench sizes built-in. Since it’s not a knife itself, Nite Ize even says that the DoohicKey is TSA-friendly for traveling. It’s comprised of stainless steel and the carabiner clip lets you easily attach it to keys, hooks, pants, backpacks, purses, and much more. Keep reading for additional information.

In reality, you’re not going to find a lesser quality multi-tool for less, let alone one of a similar build. So, if you’re looking for a multi-tool to keep on your keyring, this is probably the best you’re going to find. Plus, Nite Ize is one of the more well-known brands for compact gear like this.

Further upgrade your EDC by picking up a Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. 3.5-inch folding pocket knife while it’s on sale for the best price of the year so far. Down to $35, it normally goes for $41 and now makes a great time to pick up this pocket knife, which would provide a great way to open boxes, cut your Christmas tree’s rope that’s holding it to the car after picking it up, and more.

Nite Ize DoohicKey ClipKey features:

A multi tool is only as useful as it is accessible, and what’s more accessible than your key chain? Weighing in at just one ounce, the durable stainless steel DoohicKey ClipKey is pound-for-pound the most useful thing to carry on your everyday key chain. This mini multi tool clips easily to your key chain, backpack, or anywhere else handy, and offers problem-solving all day with its screwdriver head, scoring point, serrated edge, and of course, bottle opener.

