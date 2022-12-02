Score a GameStop refurbished PlayStation 5 disc version console for $460 shipped right now

GameStop is now offering some notable and rare price drops on refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles. You can land the standard disc version for $459.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this might not be the deepest price drop but any kind of discount at this point is notable. Sony’s PS5 remains difficult to score at regular price, never mind for anything less than that. According to the GameStop’s refurbished listing, these units ship with everything a new model does, including the HDMI cable, AC power cord, the DualSense Wireless Controller, the console base, and USB charging cable. Warranty details are thin here, but GameStop does give customers “seven (7) days for a used item, to exchange or return, unless noted in our exceptions.” You can get more information on that right here and head below for more details.

While we have seen the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle coming in and out of stock at both Walmart and Best Buy, today’s GameStop offers deliver a notable chance to save some cash and land a standard issue machine at your doorstep ahead of the holidays – we certainly aren’t expecting any deals on new models before then.

You’ll also want to swing by our coverage of the PlayStation End of Year sale that features hundreds of digital games and DLC add-ons from $1.50. All fo the details on that are waiting right here and then dive into over coverage of the December PlayStation Plus FREE games including the Mass Effect trilogy, Biomutant and more.

PlayStation 5 features:

Step up your gaming experience with the PlayStation 5. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. With Game Boost revisit your favorite content enhanced. Appreciate faster and smoother game rates. Play has no limits with the all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games. Now you have the option to enable online multiplayer game matches between PS5 and PS4 players. PS4 players can be seamlessly invited to play with PS5 players, and vice versa. Also, you can cross communicate on PS4 and PS5 via voice chat. Keep the conversation going with their account for PlayStation™ Network. You can even chat with players on mobile devices who have the PlayStation App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!