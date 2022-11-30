December PlayStation Plus FREE games: Mass Effect Trilogy, Biomutant, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 FREE
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Coming on the heels of Sony’s now live End of Year digital game sale, it has now announced the December PlayStation Plus FREE games. There’s still time to lock-in the November titles – Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies – but we now know what’s on the way for subscribers to end the year. From post-apocalyptic kung-fu action to third-person platform fighting and saving the universe three times over with Commander Shepard, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on the December PlayStation Plus FREE games. 

December PlayStation Plus FREE games

As per usual, with next month’s freebies going live on December 6, 2022, you have until December 5 to lock-in November’s offerings (all of the details you need on those are right here). Once you download the monthly freebies, they will remain part of your PlayStation game library for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership remains active (as a reminder, you only need the entry-level tier to score these). 

December PlayStation Plus FREE games include third-person platform fighter, Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition, on PS4/PS5 that will release at the same time it goes live for PS Plus members. From there, members can give Biomutant a shot – an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG that typically fetches $40 on PSN – as well as December’s headliner, Mass Effect Legendary Edition on PS4. This one typically sells for $60 on PSN and more like just under $40 on Amazon

Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armours and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome.

While you wait for the December PlayStation Plus FREE games to go live next week, browse through some of our latest coverage from the world of PlayStation below:

