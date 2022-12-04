Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hits $300 with detachable keyboard in tow (Save $130)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $430, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 30% off. This is only the second time we’ve seen it drop so low and undercuts our previous mention by $79. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Earlier in the week, we also saw a different take on Chromebooks go on sale. Thanks to a rare discount, Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 is now on sale for an all-time low price of $479. This is down from the usual $729 price tag and delivering a higher-end experience that ditches the detachable keyboard design of the featured deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

