Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs booming sound with iconic design and AirPlay 2 at $599

Amazon now offers the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $599 shipped in two different styles. Typically fetching $799, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for only the second time. This $200 discount is the first markdown we’ve seen in months and arrives as a rare chance to save. As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the setup also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just imbue an existing speaker of yours AirPlay 2 support, Belkin’s SoundForm Connect adapter will have you up and running in no time. It’ll plug into any speaker system or soundbar that has a 3.5mm or Optical output and lets you bring Apple’s audio standard into older and beloved offerings at $60.

For those who would prefer to go with a more portable speaker, this morning saw a collection of Sony’s latest offerings go up for sale. Delivering discounts starting at $48, you’re looking at various models that all cut the cord on the wired form-factor above while swapping in Bluetooth connectivity and the like. You can shop the entire assortment of discounted speakers in our previous coverage, which details all the ways to save.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin features:

Zeppelin features five, well-spaced and carefully positioned premium drive units to bring your music to life with spacious room-filling stereo sound: 2x 1” Double Dome Tweeters, 2x 3.5” FST Midrange drivers and 1x 6” subwoofer. Zeppelin offers plenty of power for its dedicated drive units with 240 Watts of total output. With Amazon Alexa Built-in you can play your favorite song, radio channel or playlist with just a voice command. You can also control Zeppelin from your device or via the hard buttons on the back.

