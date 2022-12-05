DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal returns to $129 low after going out of stock earlier this fall

After going out of stock in the fall, Amazon is now offering another chance to score DJI’s now previous-generation OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer at $129 shipped. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and a rare chance to save. DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though the biggest improvement this time around is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without the more capable feature set introduced largely in part thanks to the built-in selfie stick, the DJI OM 4 SE is worth a look instead. This more affordable alternative is centered around much of the same 3-axis stabilizer technology and delivers the same ActiveTrack 3.0 features as the lead deal. While it won’t be quite as versatile as the OM 5 above, the $99 price tag makes this one an even more compelling solution.

Then don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a new all-time low on one of DJI’s most recent quadcopter experiences. The latest DJI Mavic 3 drone is now sitting at its lowest price ever thanks to a rare refurbished discount courtesy of the brand’s own renewing department. Backed by $650 in savings, you can now drop the capable aerial photography machine down to $1,549.

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Portable and palm-sized with a built-in extension rod, DJI OM 5 is a versatile companion that unlocks the full potential of your smartphone. Enjoy flawless selfies, super-smooth video, automatic tracking, and much more. A new ShotGuides feature even provides creative tips, empowering you to get stunning shots wherever you go. With OM 5, get ready to master every shot.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!