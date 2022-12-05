Add two individually-controlled outdoor smart plugs to your Christmas lighting for $17, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of GE’s CYNC smart home products priced from $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount here is the CYNC Dual Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $17.35. Down from $25, today’s deal comes within a few cents of its all-time low at Amazon, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked and saving 30% in the process. Ready to make your outdoor Christmas lights smart, this dual outlet plug is perfect for individually controlling holiday decorations this year. You can turn each plug on and off independently and also pair up the kit with Assistant or Alexa for voice control too. Plus, the smarts built into the plug even allow for scheduling like dusk to dawn so your decorations come on automatically at night and shut off when the sun comes up. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional deals.

Additional GE CYNC smart home gear:

Don’t forget to swing by and check out Govee’s home theater upgrade kit that we found on sale earlier today. It includes a camera, RGBIC lightstrip, and two light bars to really add a splash of color to your movie watching space. Plus, the kit integrates with Alexa and Assistant, and will make your movie nights more immersive then ever before, all for $90, which saves 40% from its normal $150 going rate.

GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug features:

The Cync On/Off Outdoor Smart Plug makes any outdoor light or device smart. Create the perfect patio scene by activating your patio lights and music with one touch in the Cync App. The individually controllable outlets let you turn off your fountain and turn on your string lights from the comfort of your house. Use this plug to control your holiday lights with your voice, phone or other Cync or C by GE devices without having to go outside.

