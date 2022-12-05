Govee’s home theater upgrade kit has a camera, RGBIC lightstrip, and two light bars for $90

Govee’s official storefront is offering its LED Lightstrip and Light Bar with Camera Combo for $89.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $150, this 40% discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked for the kit. Designed to give your home theater a visual upgrade, this kit is perfect for making movie night more immersive. It includes an individually-addressable LED strip to place behind the TV, as well as two light bars for placing elsewhere on the entertainment center. Then, you’ll find a camera which sits atop your TV so the system can see what’s being displayed in order to properly backlight your home theater. The system also connects to your Wi-Fi network and is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to check out the new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV from Amazon which features an art mode. Down to $600, today’s discount saves $200 from its normal going rate and makes now a great time to further upgrade your home theater.

Govee LED Lightstrip with Light Bars and Camera features:

We’ve integrated reworks to the camera that simultaneously transmits color information to the backlight and gaming light bars. This cutting-edge lighting system creates a vibrant lighting atmosphere that adapts to the colors on your monitors in real time. Additionally, the control box of the LED Light Strips contains a sensitive built-in mic, allowing for smooth synchronization with your favorite tracks. Access 32+ animated lighting scenes inspired by nature, moods, holidays, and daily activities for flowing lights to fit any interior design style. 8 DIY modes also allow you to create your own scene modes. Enjoy an entertainment experience that takes any home theater to the next level. The built-in ultrasensitive mic easily picks up sounds that pair with your audio.

