Govee’s home theater upgrade kit has a camera, RGBIC lightstrip, and two light bars for $90

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $150 $90
chart, surface chart

Govee’s official storefront is offering its LED Lightstrip and Light Bar with Camera Combo for $89.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $150, this 40% discount marks a new low that we’ve tracked for the kit. Designed to give your home theater a visual upgrade, this kit is perfect for making movie night more immersive. It includes an individually-addressable LED strip to place behind the TV, as well as two light bars for placing elsewhere on the entertainment center. Then, you’ll find a camera which sits atop your TV so the system can see what’s being displayed in order to properly backlight your home theater. The system also connects to your Wi-Fi network and is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands. Keep reading for more.

More Govee deals:

Don’t forget to check out the new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV from Amazon which features an art mode. Down to $600, today’s discount saves $200 from its normal going rate and makes now a great time to further upgrade your home theater.

Govee LED Lightstrip with Light Bars and Camera features:

We’ve integrated reworks to the camera that simultaneously transmits color information to the backlight and gaming light bars. This cutting-edge lighting system creates a vibrant lighting atmosphere that adapts to the colors on your monitors in real time. Additionally, the control box of the LED Light Strips contains a sensitive built-in mic, allowing for smooth synchronization with your favorite tracks. Access 32+ animated lighting scenes inspired by nature, moods, holidays, and daily activities for flowing lights to fit any interior design style. 8 DIY modes also allow you to create your own scene modes. Enjoy an entertainment experience that takes any home theater to the next level. The built-in ultrasensitive mic easily picks up sounds that pair with your audio.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Mountain Hardwear Holiday Event takes 25% off outerwear...
Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 2-pack 60W Right Angle U...
Up to 50% off Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B toothbrushes...
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs booming sound with...
New Amazon low just hit Samsung’s 7,000MB/s PC/PS...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: ISS Real-Time...
Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8/Ultra Fast Charger sees...
Today’s best game deals: Last of Us Part I $50, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments