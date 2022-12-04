Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 return to all-time low at $200 ahead of the holidays (Save $49)

After originally going live at this price over Thanksgiving Week, Amazon is offering another chance to lock-in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Dropping down to an all-time low at $199.99 shipped, this is only the second chance to save this much cash on the all-new additions to Apple’s true wireless earbuds stable. You would more regularly pay $249 with today’s $49 discount matching the all-time low for only the second time. Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. Head below for more info on the AirPods Pro 2 deal.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $119 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

Now into the weekend, all of today’s best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide. You’ll find some clearance pricing live on two of Apple’s more eye-catching releases, with the $100 off all-time low price cut on Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard being joined by the best price ever on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $19.50.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise

Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you

