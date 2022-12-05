OnePlus 10T falls to new Amazon all-time low of $450, undercutting Black Friday at $200 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 10T 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $650, this is a new all-time low at $200 off. It’s $100 under the Black Friday mention and an extra $50 below the lowest we’ve seen prior. All while still delivering one of the first discounts yet on the new release. OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

OnePlus also has a fresh selection of cases out to go alongside the new OnePlus 10T handset, and with upwards of $150 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

Over in our Android guide this week, we’re tracking some notable price cuts that let you get in on the savings of a new handset while going with another brand than OnePlus. From more budget-friendly offerings to flagship devices from Samsung, there are quite a few new all-time lows up for the taking. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals that are currently up for grabs right now.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!