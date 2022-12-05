Android app deals of the day: NABOKI, Geometry PRO, Braveland Pirate, more

NABOKI

It’s time for Monday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we are tracking on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook and the first discount on the ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip at $660 as well as Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro while you’re at it. Today’s app deals are highlighted by titles such as NABOKI, Geometry PRO, X Launcher Pro, Braveland Pirate, some freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

A simple, minimalist and relaxing puzzle game where your goal is to take the level apart. As always, this is a peaceful puzzle game, so it has no ads, time limits, scoring or even text and can be played offline. Calm gameplay is accompanied by ambient, meditative soundtrack created by Wojciech Wasiak.

