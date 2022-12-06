Android app deals of the day: Klocki, Home Workouts Pro, Dungeon Warfare, and more

All of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now waiting for you down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drop live on Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen while it’s down at an  all-time low as well as the rest of our Android deals right here. As for today’s apps, highlight offers include Klocki, Home Workouts Pro, Galaxy Attack, Slaughter 2, Wall of Insanity, Dungeon Warfare 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Klocki:

I designed the game so that you can play it without any pressure or stress. No ads, time limits or scoring. Calm gameplay is accompanied by meditative soundtrack created by Wojciech Wasiak. “Klocki” is a relaxed puzzle game in which your task is to connect all the lines on the board…. But not only!

