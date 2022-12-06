Echelon Smart EX-7s fitness bike with 22-inch screen sees second discount at $1,233

Amazon is now offering the Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike for $1,232.87 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, you’re looking at only the second discount to date at $767 off. We last saw it go on sale back in July, with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in four months. Sporting quite a few upgrades over other Smart Connect bikes in the Echelon stable, the new EX-7s arrives with all of the usual access to on-demand classes and curated workout experiences. Where it steps up from other models is the built-in 22-inch rotating screen that can flip over for guiding you through additional non-biking exercises. There’s also an improved pro-style vented seat that goes alongside 32 levels of magnetic resistance and padded handlebars. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

Entering at a lower price tag, the original Echelon EX5 smart bike arrives with a more affordable $1,000 price tag while packing much of the same overall experience. This one isn’t quite as new and lacks some of the recent inclusions, ditching the built-in screen in favor of a tablet or smartphone mount. So if you’d prefer using an iPad or other device anyway, the added savings might be worth it over locking in the all-in-one perks of the lead deal.

Other fitness discounts are still live from Black Friday, with a new all-time low landing on the original Peloton Bike. Now dropping down $300 from its usual price tag, this rare discount arrives as only the third chance to save from the retailer and now sits at $1,145.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

