Original Peloton Bike sees rare discount to new $1,145 all-time low at $300 off on Amazon

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering the original Peloton Bike for $1,145 shipped. Normally fetching $1,445, you’re looking at a $300 discount alongside a new all-time low. This is only the third chance to save from the retailer so far, and undercuts our previous mention by an extra $80. The original Peloton Bike is one of the most beloved option on the market for diving into curated workout classes from home and sports a 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The exercise bike comes backed by delta-compatible pedals, manual resistance control, and a suite of other tech features like stereo speakers, a built-in camera and microphone, as well as Apple Watch support. Head below for more.

Even though Peloton is the leader in the curated at-home workout space, brands like Echelon have had success breaking into your home’s workout routine, too. Its EX3 Smart Connect Bike is a great option for avoiding some of the Peloton premium while bringing home a more than capable way to enjoy on-demand fitness classes. Clocking in at $549 on Amazon, this model does lack a touchscreen like the bike above, but still lets you take advantage of an exercise catalog without having to leave your house.

As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Black Friday hub. The offers have been going live for the past several days before the shopping event even officially kicks off, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best from every category – be it the latest from Apple and Google to home goods and fashion.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!