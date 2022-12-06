HyperX’s ChargePlay Duo for PlayStation 5 powers two DualSense controllers for $20

Amazon is offering the HyperX ChargePlay Duo PlayStation 5 DualSense Charger for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Note: Orders are currently shipping in 2-4 weeks, but purchasing now locks in the discounted rate. Normally $30, today’s 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before at Amazon. Ready to keep your PlayStation 5’s DualSense controllers charged and at the ready, the ChargePlay Duo is perfect for your Sony-focused setup. It’s compact and doesn’t require any adapters or cables to charge your controllers outside of the cord that runs to the wall. Plus, when you’re done gaming, just set the controllers down so they’re ready to go next time. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the HyperX namesake, then this charging station on Amazon is a great alternative. Coming in at $18, you’ll save $2 and also get the charging station a bit sooner than today’s lead deal. It still charges two DualSense controllers as well, so really, it’s functionally the same as the model above, just without HyperX’s namesake or slightly sleeker design.

Don’t forget to claim your December PlayStation Plus FREE games. This month, you can score Mass Effect Trilogy, Biomutant, and more. These games will become a permanent addition to your catalog and you can play them even after canceling PlayStation Plus, should you ever do so.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Charger features:

Simultaneously charge two DualSense controllers with the HyperX ChargePlay Duo. Ensure that you’ll always have a second controller ready for multiplayer or to swap in during marathon gaming sessions. This charging station has a stable, weighted base and features a tasteful white/black aesthetic to match the look of your PlayStation 5.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!