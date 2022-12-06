Logitech’s latest Aurora Collection G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse falls 30% to new low of $70

Amazon is now offering the latest Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this solid 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The G705 comes equipped with soft, zonal LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting as this mouse is part of the new Aurora Collection, creating a one-of-a-kind look. In terms of wireless performance, you can either use the LIGHTSPEED connection with the USB receiver or Bluetooth for greater platform compatibility. Battery life can last upwards of 40 hours with RGB lighting enabled. Coming in at just 85 grams, the G705 is a compact and lightweight gaming mouse that can fit in just about anywhere. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash but retain wireless functionality, check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse at $28.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. The HERO sensor in this mouse has a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI and it uses the same LIGHTSPEED wireless connection the G705 has. Unlike the G705, however, the G305 uses a single AA battery and can last up to 250 hours before needing to be replaced. The G305 weighs 99 grams, which is 13 grams more than the featured mouse, but it can be worth it if you’re not a competitive gamer and are on a budget.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this mouse. Want to upgrade your keyboard as well as your mouse? We’re still tracking ASUS’ ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at the second-best price of $186. The Claymore II was designed to give you flexibility and the ability to configure the setup to your liking with the detachable number pad and wireless and wired operation. Want more space for your mouse but still want a Numpad for other work you do? Move it to the opposite side of the keyboard.

Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

The G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse from The Aurora Collection is a compact wireless mouse designed to put the power of play in your hands with a contoured fit, soft RGB lighting, and gaming-grade tech. The sculpted design of the G705 makes the perfect companion for all-day, all-out play. This small wireless mouse is purpose-built for smaller hands and welcomes the palm, claw grip and fingertips of all kinds of players. Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse lets you escape to anywhere, from everywhere, with a USB-C rechargeable, 40-hr battery life (while gaming with full lighting), LIGHTSPEED wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity. Play on pretty much every platform and operating system, including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS.

