AirPlay 2 and 65W USB-C headline Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor at $400 (Save $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 32-inch Smart Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also available directly from Samsung for the same price. While you’d more regularly pay $700, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $300 off. This is $100 under our previous Black Friday mention, as well. Arriving with an iMac-inspired design, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

At an even more affordable price point, the Samsung M7 monitor lets you get in on all of the smart features noted above, for less. The biggest downside is that you’re ditching the iMac-inspired vibes above, but for those who care a little bit less about the form-factor, this version still packs a 32-inch 4K panel to complement its USB-C connectivity and built-in streaming tech. Also on sale for the very first time, you can lock-in $70 in savings by dropping the monitor down to $329.99 at Amazon.

LG on the other hand just happened to launch its very own take on the connected workstation display with its new 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor. Arriving with much of the same AirPlay 2 support, streaming service integration, and USB-C connectivity, LG’s model stands out with a more affordable price tag than the likes of Samsung’s main offering above.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!