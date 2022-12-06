Samsung T7 fingerprint-secured 500GB portable SSD hits new Amazon low at $65 (Reg. $105)

Joining new all-time lows and holiday pricing on SanDisk, Crucial, and PNY models, Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Touch 500GB Portable Solid-State Drive for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $105, you can pick up the silver model that will sit nicely alongside your MacBook at 38% off the going rate. This is the lowest we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. This model delivers much of the same feature set as most of the best options in the category, including up to 1,050MB/s transfers speeds, USB-C and -A support, and a shock/drop-resistant design up to 6-feet. But it stands out from the pack with a built-in fingerprint reader and password security system to ensure your files remain accessible only to you. Head below or additional details.

As we mentioned above, there are plenty of other portable SSD deals on sale right now for the holidays. One option that comes in at even less than today’s lead deal is the 500GB PNY Pro Elite model with comparable specs and a lower sale price of $55 shipped via Amazon. There’s no fingerprint scanner here, but it can reach speeds slightly faster. Dive in right here.

For something even more portable, check out our hands-on review of the OWC machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt mini SSD. And if it’s the internal storage you’re after, you won’t want to miss out on the Amazon all-time low we are tracking on the PC and PS5-ready Samsung 7,000MB/s heatsink 980 PRO SSD. Now down at the $112 shipped, you can get all of the details you need on this offer in our deal coverage from yesterday.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

FINGERPRINT SECURITY: SSD with fingerprint and password security

BLAZING FAST STORAGE: Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1 000 MB/s. Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than hard drives

LED STATUS INDICATOR: The T7 Touch features an LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance

BUILT STRONG: Shock-resistant and withstands drops from 6ft

