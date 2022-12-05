PNY’s 2022 Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSDs now start at $55 (Amazon all-time lows)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriespny
Reg. $75+ From $55
PNY Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model PNY Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Portable Solid-State Drive at $54.99 for the 500GB model and $79.99 for the 1TB variant. Regularly $75 and $90 respectively, both models are now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows and are delivering some notably competitive price tags. The 1TB Samsung T7 Shield and SanDisk Extreme holiday deals are currently sitting at $90 and $100 for example. The PNY Pro Elite V2 clocks in at up to 1,100MB/s (slightly faster than the aforementioned models) and delivers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity out of the box. An aluminum casing as well as USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 support are present here and, according to PNY, it is great for documents, music, photos, videos, and gamer storage. Head below for more portable solid-state drive deals. 

We are also tracking some notable hangover Cyber Monday price drops on portable SSDs from some of the biggest names in the space if you’re still on the hunt for some new storage gear:

If it’s the internal SSD storage you’re after, Samsung’s 7,000MB/s PC/PS5 heatsink 980 PRO hit a new Amazon all-time low today. Now starting from $112 shipped, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our deal coverage as well as our hands-on review (including how to install it in a PS5)

PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable SSD features:

  • Transfer speeds of up to 1,100MB/s read and 700MB/s write
  • Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables
  • Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology
  • Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
pny

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: SANDMARC’s leather and machined metal iPh...
OnePlus 10T falls to new Amazon all-time low of $450, u...
Android app deals of the day: NABOKI, Geometry PRO, Bra...
Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad undercuts Black Friday...
SWFT MAXX packs 38 miles of range at new low of $1,250 ...
First discount lands on ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vi...
Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K mini-LED gaming monitor hits $2,...
Save 33% on TP-Link’s Dual-Band Deco S4 Mesh Wi-F...
Load more...
Show More Comments