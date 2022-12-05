PNY’s 2022 Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 portable SSDs now start at $55 (Amazon all-time lows)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model PNY Pro Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Portable Solid-State Drive at $54.99 for the 500GB model and $79.99 for the 1TB variant. Regularly $75 and $90 respectively, both models are now sitting at new Amazon all-time lows and are delivering some notably competitive price tags. The 1TB Samsung T7 Shield and SanDisk Extreme holiday deals are currently sitting at $90 and $100 for example. The PNY Pro Elite V2 clocks in at up to 1,100MB/s (slightly faster than the aforementioned models) and delivers both USB-C and USB-A connectivity out of the box. An aluminum casing as well as USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 support are present here and, according to PNY, it is great for documents, music, photos, videos, and gamer storage. Head below for more portable solid-state drive deals.

We are also tracking some notable hangover Cyber Monday price drops on portable SSDs from some of the biggest names in the space if you’re still on the hunt for some new storage gear:

If it’s the internal SSD storage you’re after, Samsung’s 7,000MB/s PC/PS5 heatsink 980 PRO hit a new Amazon all-time low today. Now starting from $112 shipped, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our deal coverage as well as our hands-on review (including how to install it in a PS5)

PNY Pro Elite V2 Portable SSD features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,100MB/s read and 700MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

