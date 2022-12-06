Stuff a stocking with Samsung’s 2022 USB-C 128GB Flash Drive at $17 (Matching low), more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched earlier this year at $25 and now regularly fetches closer to $20. Today’s deal marks only the second time we have seen it down this low at Amazon. Supported by Samsung NAND flash tech, it puts 128GB with USB-C connectivity into the palm of your hand, neatly into a pocket, or on your keychain. It clocks in at up to 400MB/s – that certainly isn’t the fastest out there but a notable rate for something at this price – alongside Samsung’s 6-proof protection against water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and X-rays. The 5-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for more flash drive deals.

More holiday flash drive deals:

On the more substantial portable SSD side of things, deals are still rolling ahead of the holidays with pricing starting from $55 alongside a new all-time low on the fingerprint scanner-equipped Samsung T7 Touch. Now starting at $65 shipped, down from the regular $105, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and you can get a closer look right here.

Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive features:

USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED*: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!